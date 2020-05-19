Mamta writes to MC chief, seeks report on CLU, EDC charges levied in 2019-20

In a letter written to municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar on Tuesday, councillor from ward number 67 Mamta Ashu has sought a report within two days from municipal town planner (MTP) Monica Anand on the collection of change of land use (CLU) and external development charges (EDC) against the building plans approved during the last fiscal year.

In January, the MC committee concerned had accused the building branch staff of levying different charges in every zone of the MC to favour builders and building owners. The committee had said MC officials had charged the rates approved by the state government in 2017 against many buildings, even though these rates were disapproved by the MC General House.

Being a member of the MC committee, Mamta, stated in the letter, “During the meeting of the committee held in January, committee members had sought a report from the MTP, but the report has still not been submitted. In that report, the MTP was also asked to list the orders of authorities concerned on the basis of which charges were collected from building owners.”

“I have asked the MC chief to summon the report in two days and sought a meeting of the committee on May 26,” said Mamta.

As per information, the state government had approved new CLU and EDC rates in 2017. But the MC House had rejected the same and officials were directed to continue charging the 2014 rates.

The resolution rejecting the 2017 rates was then sent to the government and the government had directed the MC to form a committee for finalising rates in December 2018.

However, this information was allegedly concealed by the MC staff for allegedly benefitting builders and it is suspected the MC was levying both the rates (whichever is less) for favouring building owners.