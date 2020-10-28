Sections
Man, 2 aides try to kidnap teen from house in Ludhiana; booked

Man, 2 aides try to kidnap teen from house in Ludhiana; booked

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

When she resisted, the accused allegedly thrashed her and also tore her clothes. (HT PHOTO)

A Tajpur road resident, along with his two accomplices, allegedly tried to kidnap a 19-year-old girl after barging into her house on Tuesday.

On her complaint, police have lodged a complaint against Hasrat Ali of Bhamiyan Kalan, Tajpur road, and his two unidentified accomplices.

The victim told the police that she was offering prayers at home when the accused barged in and tried to kidnap her. When she resisted, the accused allegedly thrashed her and also tore her clothes. She then raised the alarm, following which the accused fled the spot. But they told her that they would come again to kidnap her.

She added that the accused had abducted her 2019 as well when he used to live near her house. He had allegedly offered her food laced with sedatives and ‘solemnised a wedding’ but she managed to escape.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Varinder Pal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong¬ful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

