Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Man, accomplice arrested for killing his wife’s online chat friend in Pune

Man, accomplice arrested for killing his wife’s online chat friend in Pune

PUNE: A man and his friend were arrested for killing a 28-year-old man with whom he had found his wife chatting over Facebook and WhatsApp. The murder took place on Aundh hospital...

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A man and his friend were arrested for killing a 28-year-old man with whom he had found his wife chatting over Facebook and WhatsApp. The murder took place on Aundh hospital premises at 12:30pm on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Saurabh Vyankat Jadhav (28), a resident of Sanjaynagar in Aundh. He was a delivery executive at a private automobile spare parts dealership shop.

The accused were identified as Ayaj Shaikh and his friend Sonya Barathe. The duo is 23-25 years old. Barathe has a history of assault case against him, according to Sangvi police station officials.

A complaint was lodged by the deceased’s younger brother Sushant Vyankat Jadhav (24). He told the police that the deceased knew the woman who later married Shaikh.



The two were arrested by Unit 4 of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch on Monday. “One of them was arrested from Pune and another from Pimpri- Chinchwad area,” said senior police inspector Mohan Shinde of Unit 4.

“The deceased’s brother said that the woman and his brother knew each other before she got married two years ago. However, it is yet to be confirmed. The woman said that she used to chat with Saurabh over Facebook, but has never met him,” said inspector Ranganath Unde who is investigating the case.

Saurabh was taken to the premises of Aundh hospital where he was attacked with sharp weapons on his neck, hands and near the right ear, according to the complaint in the matter.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station against the two.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 20:07 IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 14, 2020 20:47 IST
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Sep 14, 2020 19:29 IST
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
Sep 14, 2020 20:22 IST

latest news

5-point roadmap gives political impetus to efforts to ease border row: Chinese envoy
Sep 14, 2020 20:45 IST
News Updates from Hindustan Times: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise and all the latest news
Sep 14, 2020 20:50 IST
Bleak September for GB Nagar: One Covid case reported every 8.45 minutes
Sep 14, 2020 20:37 IST
Kangana tweets satire piece on Facebook’s ‘new feature’, clarifies later
Sep 14, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.