Man and 12-year-old boy run over by speeding DTC cluster bus in Nand Nagri

A 22-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were crushed by a speeding cluster bus in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri late on Thursday night. After the bus driver escaped, agitated local residents vandalised the bus.

Police said, the incident took place around 10pm when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle on the ITI flyover in Nand Nagri, and hit a truck. Witnesses told the police that after hitting the truck, the bus rammed a vegetable cart and hit a few more vehicles before coming to a halt.

Around 5-6 people were injured in the accident, of which one man and a boy, died on the spot. Police were verifying their identities, police said.

The injured, including a woman, were shifted to Swami Dayanand hospital, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case of causing death due to negligence and of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver. “Efforts to track the driver are on. Some of the injured are critical and are under medical supervision,” the DCP said.

Surya said agitated locals had gathered around the bus. “The windshield of the bus was cracked. We are probing if the bus was vandalised or was damaged in the accident,” he said, adding that the situation in the area is normal.