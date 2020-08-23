Man arrested for exchanging fake notes

Noida A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly for exchanging money with fake notes in Noida. The suspect identified as Khalid Akhtar, is a resident of Mandawali in Delhi and had been on the run for one year.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the suspect was wanted in three criminal cases, including that of the Gangster Act 1986. Police said Akhtar and his accomplice Rahul used to visit banks and strike up a conversation with people before duping them of their money.

In November 2019, a victim, Satyendra Kumar, had filed a complaint against the duo in Sector 49 police station. Kumar, in the complaint, said that he had visited a bank in Hoshiyarpur to deposit Rs 1.05 lakh. Two people stood in queue behind him and engaged him in a conversation. They said that they had no bank account and hence they were not being able to deposit their cash,” he said.

“They told me to deposit their money in my bank account and promised commission. They exchanged their money with my Rs 1.05 lakh. When I opened the bundle, I found they were merely paper pieces, with just two notes on the back and front. I searched for them but they had fled the spot,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC. Noida Sector 24 police also filed a case against the two suspects under theGangster Act in July this year. The police said the duo had been exchanging fake notes and making easy money.

The DCP Noida said that a police team on Sunday conducted a search at Akhtar’s residence in Delhi and arrested him. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search to arrest his accomplice,” he said.