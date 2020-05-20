Sections
Man arrested for impersonating civil officers

Updated: May 20, 2020 22:55 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Jarcha police on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating civil services officers on social media and duping people.

The man was identified as one Ravi Singh of Pratapgarh, who lived in Surajpur, from where he was arrested.

According to the police , Ravi specifically impersonated IAS, IPS and IRS officials by creating fake profiles on social media. The police said he would message people who already knew these officials and claim he was in dire financial trouble to dupe them of money.

“He was living with a relative and had used his phone to create the fake Facebook profile impersonating an IPS officer. He’d got in touch with the officer’s relatives online and taken money from them. During interrogation, it came to light that he had also made profiles of an IAS officer, an IRS officer and another civil servant. We also found out he had already been jailed in Delhi for impersonating an IPS officer as well as an IRS officer,” Rajesh Kumar Singh, the deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3, said.



Ravi has also been arrested in Surajpur and jailed for duping one Surjeet Singh of ₹56,000 by impersonating an IPS officer.

“He was released on parole on April 5 because of the ongoing pandemic. He impersonated specific officers, created fake profiles, and then targeted their acquittances for money,” the DCP said.

The police said that Ravi has been conning people for the past two years at least. They are verifying how many profiles he created, how many persons he duped and how much money he made, along with how many cases he may be involved in. They said he counted on the fact that people would not ask him the nature of his troubles as he was a government officer.

The police have obtained some of his call recordings, though they suspect he has been working alone, and seized two phones from him.

The police said Ravi is a Class 12 graduate and had told his family that he works at a call centre.

He was booked under sections 463 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

