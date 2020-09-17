Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Man arrested for impersonating deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar

Man arrested for impersonating deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar

PUNE Pune rural police have arrested a man for posing as Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and calling a 17-year-old boy.The teenage complainant is a resident of Khadki,...

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 21:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Pune rural police have arrested a man for posing as Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and calling a 17-year-old boy.

The teenage complainant is a resident of Khadki, Daund. He works at a local restaurant and comes from a poor family, according to the police.

The arrested accused (name not disclosed) was produced in a local court on Thursday, according to senior inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund police station who is investigating the case.

“The 17-year-old and his paternal cousin sister are locked in a land dispute case with the latter wanting to sell their land against the wishes of the former. The accused knew about the situation and took advantage of it,” said Mahadik.



The accused called the teenager and asked him to withdraw from the land dispute, according to the complainant.

“He says he did it for fun. There are voice clips on the internet of the deputy CM calling people and solving matters directly. He probably heard one of those and decided to mock the complainant,” said Mahadik.

A case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code is registered at Daund police station against the man.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 21:43 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Sep 17, 2020 21:36 IST
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
Sep 17, 2020 22:04 IST

latest news

Centre allows up to 74% FDI in defense sector under automatic route
Sep 17, 2020 22:03 IST
Sonia Raman, first Indian American woman coach of an NBA team
Sep 17, 2020 22:02 IST
Protests banned within 200 m of Kedarnath shrine; won’t budge, say priests
Sep 17, 2020 22:00 IST
73% fresh infections reported from nine Haryana districts
Sep 17, 2020 21:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.