Sections
Home / Cities / Man arrested for killing wife for dowry

Man arrested for killing wife for dowry

A 40-year-old man was arrested on charges of killing his wife in Greater Noida West three days ago. The suspect was identified as Lalit Talan, a software engineer. The couple...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 40-year-old man was arrested on charges of killing his wife in Greater Noida West three days ago. The suspect was identified as Lalit Talan, a software engineer. The couple had married six years ago and has two children, police said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said the suspect lived with her wife and two children in a high-rise society. “A native of Tappal, Talan worked in a private company in Noida. On Monday, the suspect informed the police that his wife, Ekta, 38, ended her life after consuming a toilet cleaner. However, his statement was not coherent and appeared dubious,” he said.

Talan failed to tell police the name of the doctor who attended to her and whether she was taken to any hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect was not sharing sufficient information about how the woman fell ill and died. He also was not able to tell the police what might have triggered his wife to consume toilet cleaner.

Chander said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and the medical report revealed that she had suffered head injuries.



The victim’s family members came from Pune, Maharashtra, and filed a police complaint against Talan accusing him of dowry harassment. Talan was booked under Section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), Section 304-B (dowry death), and Section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

“The suspect was on the run since the incident. On Thursday, police arrested him from Greater Noida West. He was produced before the court and later sent to jail,” Chander said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dial-up dreams to Wi-Fi wonderland
Aug 13, 2020 23:48 IST
NGT committee reviews status of Buddha Nullah cleaning project
Aug 13, 2020 23:50 IST
India must focus on digital infrastructure, data protection laws
Aug 13, 2020 23:46 IST
Digital archives keep track of lost websites, lapsed domain names from the early years
Aug 13, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.