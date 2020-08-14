Man arrested for molesting teen daughter

A man in his early forties was arrested by the Dadri police for allegedly molesting and assaulting his 14-year-old daughter on Wednesday night.

The girl, a class 9th student, lived with the her siblings in the same house as her father — the suspect in the case . The suspect is estranged from his wife, police said.

According to investigators, the incident came to light on Thursday when the girl’s mother approached them and filed a complaint.

“Once the initial probe was done, the suspect was taken into custody while the girl was sent for a medical examination,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

In the complaint, the girl’s mother has alleged that the man tried to disrobe her daughter. When she resisted, he assaulted her first and then threatened her not to inform anyone about the incident. However, the girl locked herself in a separate room and called her mother, who came and took her to the police. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354A (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act.

The man was arrested on Friday morning, produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested by the Noida police on Friday for allegedly raping his 22-year-old colleague.

“The suspect and the victim work at the same telecommunication company. According to the woman, a group of them had gone to a hotel for a party on Thursday. The woman said that the suspect raped her under the influence of alcohol. A medical examination has been ordered for her,” said additional DCP, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

The suspect, identified as Prithvi, is a resident of sector 4 and was booked by the sector 20 police under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.