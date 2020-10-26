Man arrested for raping minor in Navi Mumbai, four months after he went missing

Sections
Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:37 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

The Rabale police in Navi Mumbai have arrested a 27-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after a four-month-long chase.

The police said the matter came to light on June 12, 2020, when the minor informed her father about persistent pain in her stomach. They went for a check-up and found the minor was eight months pregnant. The parents then approached the police and registered a case under section 376, 376 (2) (n), 376 (3) of the Indian Penal Code and different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual offence Act (Pocso).

“The investigation revealed the minor came in contact with the accused around November 2019. She just remembered his first name - Sumit. The accused worked as a helper at a vada pav stall and went absconding after he found about an offence registered,” said an officer.

During the investigation, the police found him to be from Bihar and developed a chain of contacts to trace him. They got a tip-off that he was seen in Ghansoli and arrested him on Sunday, October 25.

“We produced him in court and he was remanded in police custody till November 2,” said Yogesh Gawde, a senior police inspector from Rabale police station.

The investigation revealed that he was booked for kidnapping another minor girl in 2018. The Rabale police are further checking the records. In the meantime, the minor delivered a baby and is staying with her parents.

