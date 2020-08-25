Man arrested for selling pork illegally

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling pork illegally in Dadri.

The suspect was identified as Munna, a native of Balmiki Mohalla in Gautampuri area of Dadri.

The complainant, the executive officer of Dadri municipality, alleged he did not have a valid licence.

Sameer Kumar Kashyap, Executive Officer at Dadri Municipal Board, said the suspect had been running the shop for past few months. “It is alleged that the suspect steals pigs from the area and slaughters them in his shop. We conducted a primary investigation and found that he had no license for running this shop. The meat he sells can also be unhealthy,” he said.

In July, the municipality had served him a show cause notice asking produce relevant documents needed to sell meat. However, the suspect allegedly did not reply. “We served him notice again and he ignored yet again. We then decided to file a police complaint against him,” said Kashyap.

Following the complaint, police lodged an FIR against the suspect under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer at Dadri, said that the suspect was produced before the court and sent to jail.