Man beaten to death over ‘selling’ daughter in Mainpuri

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man, who was allegedly beaten by five youths in Mainpuri city on Sunday over rumours that he was trying to sell his teenage daughter, died in a hospital on Monday morning, police said.

The Dalit man, identified as Sarvesh Kumar, 40, was a sweets seller.

On the complaint of his brother Kamlesh Kumar, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provision of the SC/ST Act against three named and many unidentified people at Kotwali police station of Mainpuri on Monday.

“These accused had thrashed Sarvesh badly at the roof of an under construction house. No exact reason for the killing has been mentioned in the FIR lodged by Kamlesh, brother of the deceased. But, three including Rajan, Sahul Jadaun and Shivji Gaur have been named in the case,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh, incharge, Kotwali police station, Mainpuri.



“Efforts are on to nab the named accused and other unidentified people involved in the incident,” Singh added.

As per reports, Sarvesh’s wife along with their two children had gone to her parents in West Bengal during Raksha Bandhan and was there at the time of the incident.

However, their 16-year-old daughter stayed with her father. About a week ago, Sarvesh took her daughter to his sister living in Noida. Leaving her there, he returned to Mainpuri. However, some villagers spread the canard that he had ‘sold’ his daughter.

“Sarvesh’s daughter has returned to Mainpuri and says she was away for studying. Such rumours about her being sold are baseless,” said the incharge, Kotwali police station, Mainpuri.

There are also speculations that Sarvesh had taken money from many people during the lockdown and this could be a reason for the murder.

