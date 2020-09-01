Sections
Home / Cities / Man beats up bank’s security guard when asked to follow social distancing

Man beats up bank’s security guard when asked to follow social distancing

Noida: A man allegedly barged into a prominent bank’s Sector Alpha II branch on Monday evening and beat up the security guard who had asked the suspect to follow the social...

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: A man allegedly barged into a prominent bank’s Sector Alpha II branch on Monday evening and beat up the security guard who had asked the suspect to follow the social distancing norms when he had visited the branch in the morning.

After the incident, the suspect fled with his accomplices who were waiting in a car parked nearby, the police said.

The security guard, Shivranjit Singh, a resident of Jewar, said that the management of IDBI Bank has enforced a social distancing norm and only four persons are allowed inside at a time. “On Monday around 10.30 am, I was standing at the door when the suspect visited the bank and tried to go inside the branch. He said that he wanted to deposit money. I stopped him and asked him to wait for his turn. The suspect lost his cool and manhandled me. I somehow managed the situation and ousted him,” Singh said.

The complainant said that the suspect came back again at 6.15pm and beat him up.



The bank’s branch manager, Dr Sarvesh Gupta, said that the business hours were over by that time. “The bank’s shutters were half down and the unarmed security guard was standing at the door. The suspect approached the security guard and started slapping him without a provocation. The man also tried to push him inside the parked car,” Gupta said.

The branch manager further said that the suspect and his accomplices may have come with criminal intent. The security guard put up resistance and banged the shutter to alert the bank officials, after which the officials reached the spot and sounded an emergency alarm and informed the police, Gupta said.

The suspect soon fled the spot in the car parked outside. The security guard filed a complaint at Sector Beta 2 police station.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer, Sector Beta 2 police station, said that the police have received the complaint. “We are investigating the CCTV footage to identify and arrest the suspect. A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code,” he said.

The bank manager said he will write to the headquarters to provide armed security guards for more safety.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Sep 01, 2020 21:52 IST
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Sep 01, 2020 21:01 IST
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Sep 01, 2020 21:20 IST
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
Sep 01, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF
Sep 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Involve V-C for final decision on final exams: Panjab University panel
Sep 01, 2020 23:58 IST
₹2crore licence fee collected as Chandigarh bars reopen
Sep 01, 2020 23:58 IST
Five-year law entrance: HC asks PU to rethink scrapping exam, restrains admissions on 10+2 basis
Sep 01, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.