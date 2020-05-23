Sections
Home / Cities / Man bludgeons co-worker to death in Mullanpur Dakha

Man bludgeons co-worker to death in Mullanpur Dakha

Victim had allegedly hurled casteist slur at him; accused himself alerted the store owner, assuming that if he did so, police would not suspect his hand in the crime

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Gurtej Kaur, the owner of fodder store, narrating the sequence of events in Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

A worker at a feed store in Mullanpur Dakha was arrested for bludgeoning his co-worker to death following a verbal spat on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Parkash Kumar, 44, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Ludhiana for the past 30 years.

The accused, identified as Manga, 38, of Badwar village of Barnala, himself raised an alarm and alerted the store owner, assuming that if he did so, police would not suspect him.

But as he kept changing his statements regarding the sequence of events, police grew suspicious. After repeated questioning, the accused confessed to killing Parkash with a wooden log after he allegedly hurled casteist slurs at him. Both were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.



Inspector Prem Singh, Mullanpur Dakha station house officer, said that Manga initially told the police that four motorcycle-borne miscreants had struck at the store in the wee hour of Saturday and started assaulting him with sticks and iron rods. “He said that to escape the attack, he fled from the spot and on returning, he saw Parkash lying in a pool of blood,” said the inspector.

At around 5.30am, he informed the store owner Gurtej Kaur, who then informed the police. “But as Manga frequently kept changing his statements, we grew suspicious. He later confessed that both of them had consumed liquor and Prakash had allegedly verbally abused him following which he killed him in a fit of rage,” said the inspector.

Police have recovered the murder weapon from the accused and booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gurtej Kaur revealed that Parkash had been working at the store for the past 30 years. He was 13 years old when he had come to the village in search of job.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit by Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata’s flat owners to consult engineers for safety of buildings
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
In Kashmir, an Eid without fervour under the shadow of Covid-19
May 23, 2020 20:26 IST
For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands on
May 23, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.