Man booked for attempted murder of wife

Updated: May 24, 2020 20:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE A man has been booked for the attempted murder of his wife over a domestic dispute, in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused also allegedly tried to commit suicide.

The couple, identified as Rohit Vijay More, 31, and Manasi More, 23, are residents of Shantinagar, Vishrantwadi.

The woman is a housewife and the husband works as a cook in Jammu and Kashmir, according to police.



“He was home on vacation. They had earlier fights, as well as he doubted her character and suspected her to have been having an affair. This morning they had a fight over the direction of the cooler in their room,” said assistant police inspector Sandeep Yadav of Vishrantwadi police station who is investigating the case.

The man allegedly complained about the direction of the cooler and asked the woman to turn it towards him. However, she turned the cooler towards their sleeping daughters which enraged him, according to the complaint filed by the injured woman’s brother.

The man allegedly attacked her throat, chest, stomach, face and hands with a knife in the presence of the children and then tried to slash his own throat, according to police.

“She was able to speak when we met her. The doctors are to perform an operation on her,” said API Yadav.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 309 (attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Vishrantwadi police station.

