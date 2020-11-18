Sections
Home / Cities / Man booked for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 2 crore from dead father’s account

Man booked for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 2 crore from dead father’s account

The FIR was lodged following the complaint of his stepmother.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Division Number 5 police have booked a man for allegedly withdrawing Rs 2 crore from his dead father’s bank account without the consent of his stepmother. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of his stepmother.

The accused has been identified as Gursharan Singh of Gill village who works as an assistant professor at Christian Medical College and hospital.

Complainant Gurvinderjit Kaur, 60, of Gurdev Nagar stated that she got married to Parminderjit Singh Gill in 1994. After marriage, she had taken the responsibility of Gursharan, who is Parminderjit’s son from his first marriage. She added that Parminderjit died in April 2019 and after his death, Gursharan had transferred all the money in his account without giving her a share. Following this, she lodged a complaint with the police on December 19, 2019.

ASI Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR under Section 406 has been lodged following an inquiry.

