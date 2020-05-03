Man booked for harassing retd army major in YouTube video

The Ambala cantonment police station lodged a first incident report (FIR) against a 34-year-old man after a retired woman army major accused him of allegedly insulting and damaging her reputation in a YouTube video.

She said that the half-hour video made by the accused, Kapil, shows some photos of army establishments and meetings/protocols related to her and her husband.

She said, “I am deeply hurt and the orator is threatening me in the video. He has spoken lies that are aimed to ruin me and the name of my husband’s unit.”

“The person is notorious and known for malicious allegations through his doctored hate speeches against the units of the Indian Army to create discontentment and rift,” the retired major said, adding that the accused used words that “are threatening both sexually and physically and meant to harass and cause damage to my reputation.”

Station in-charge inspector Vijay Kumar said, “We are investigating the allegations.”

A case under Sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the accused.