Man booked for posting obscene content on social media

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 22:57 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The Turbhe police on Friday booked an unknown man for creating and posting obscene images of Hindu mythological figures on social media. The case was registered following the complaint by a journalist.

The complainant wrote to the Navi Mumbai crime branch and the cyber cell in April after coming across the account on social media.

“The account has been taken down and a case has been registered under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer from Turbhe police station.

