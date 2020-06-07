Man booked for pronouncing triple talaq over phone

PUNE A man from Dharavi, Mumbai was booked along with his mother, sister, and maternal aunt by Pune police for pronouncing talaq with his wife over a phone call. A case of domestic violence has also been registered.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by a 25-year-old woman who lives in Kasba peth area of Pune.

The estranged couple married in August 2016 and initially lived in her husband’s house for over three years, according to the complainant.

“One year ago she was thrown out of the house saying do not return without money, as per her complaint. She came back to live with her father after the incident and has been living with him ever since,” said police sub-inspector Tejaswi Patil of Faraskhana police station who is investigating the case.

The estranged couple had a son who returned to Pune with the complainant. While the woman was a housewife, the man did not have any source of permanent income either, according to the police.

The four booked in the case regularly abused the complainant verbally and physically for failing to bring money from her parents’ house, according to the complainant.

The accused called the woman on Friday night and pronounced talaq thrice, according to the woman. The act is a punishable offence under a newly formed law.

A case under Sections 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with the intention of provoking a breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 (talaq to be void and illegal) and 4 (Punishment for pronouncing talaq) of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was registered at the Faraskhana police station.