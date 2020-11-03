Sections
Home / Cities / Man booked for raping 13-yr-old step-daughter in SBS Nagar

Man booked for raping 13-yr-old step-daughter in SBS Nagar

The accused, a native of Bihar, has been living in the village with the victim and her mother. The victim’s biological father lives in Bihar.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times SBS Nagar

The girl said the accused had threatened to kill her, if she revealed the incidents to anyone (HT FILE)

A 13-year-old girl has accused his step-father of raping her over the past two years in Wahizpur village of the district. The accused, a native of Bihar, has been living in the village with the victim and her mother. The victim’s biological father lives in Bihar.

The girl said the accused had threatened to kill her, if she revealed the incidents to anyone. “I had objected to his rapes. He had threatened to kill me and family. This rape had been on for two years,” the 13-year-old told the police, after approaching them with her elder brother on Sunday. No one has been arrested.

Rahon SHO Gurmukh Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 376-C (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 6 of POSCO registered against the accused.

