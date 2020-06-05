Man booked for raping 7-yr-old girl in Faridkot

The accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (HT FILE)

The district police have booked a man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Faridkot on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Jagsir Singh, her neighbour.

The victim’s mother told the police that the minor had gone out to play in the evening. After sometime, she allegedly returned crying. On being asked, the girl revealed that the accused had taken her to his house and raped her.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police have registered a case against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Investigation officer Ravinder Kaur said, “The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.” She added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.