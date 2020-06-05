Sections
Home / Cities / Man booked for raping 7-yr-old girl in Faridkot

Man booked for raping 7-yr-old girl in Faridkot

Girl had gone out to play in the evening when the accused took her to his house and raped her

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Faridkot

The accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (HT FILE)

The district police have booked a man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Faridkot on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Jagsir Singh, her neighbour.

The victim’s mother told the police that the minor had gone out to play in the evening. After sometime, she allegedly returned crying. On being asked, the girl revealed that the accused had taken her to his house and raped her.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police have registered a case against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Investigation officer Ravinder Kaur said, “The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.” She added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man booked for raping 7-yr-old girl in Faridkot
Jun 05, 2020 19:07 IST
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Jun 05, 2020 19:06 IST
Unemployment rate in US falls to 13.3%, 2.5 million jobs added
Jun 05, 2020 19:06 IST
Don’t sully JNU image by flouting distancing norms: Admin slams teachers for anti-CAA protest
Jun 05, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.