Man booked for raping minor daughter, murdering her newborn

A 42-year-old man was booked in Ghaziabad for allegedly raping his minor daughter and murdering her child who she had delivered on August 21.

The 16-year-old victim and her mother stayed at a rented house under Kavi Nagar police station area. Police said that father did not stay at the same house but often visited them. The family is from Jharkhand and girl’s mother earns livelihood working as a domestic help.

The police case was registered based on the complaint of a social activist named Vandana Chaudhary.

“On Saturday morning, some people had gathered at the house of the woman. When I went to there I found that the baby girl born on Friday had died and that a minor had delivered her. When I asked her about the father of the child she pointed to her father. She told that he had been raping her,” said Chaudhary.

She said that the girl was remained confined to her house during her pregnancy. The father of the minor is absconding.

“The girl told that she is aged about 16 years and narrated her ordeal which she suffered at the hands of her father. The family initially did not want any police action in the case but later agreed. It is also suspicious that the new born child was healthy till Friday but she died under mysterious circumstance on Saturday. Based on this I gave a police complaint and cops arrived to take statements of the girl,” said Chaudhary.

The Ghaziabad police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections for murder, rape, and also levied provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the man.

The police said that the father of the girl had been raping her for a year.

“The girl is about 16 years and she narrated her ordeal to us. We have registered an FIR for murder (related to mysterious death of the newborn) and rape against her father. He is presently absconding. We came to know that he married one another woman and was staying with her elsewhere,” said Mohammad Aslam, the SHO of Kavi Nagar police station. “The girl will also be taken for her statements before a magistrate. We have deployed a team to the suspect.”