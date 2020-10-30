Sections
Man booked for raping neighbour in Ludhiana

The woman claimed that the accused’s mother, sisters and some other relatives had also helped him in the crime.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Had also allegedly threatened to circulate objectionable pictures of her on social media. (HT FILE)

The Dehlon police have booked a man for allegedly raping his neighbour and threatening to circulate objectionable pictures of her on social media. The woman claimed that the accused’s mother, sisters and some other relatives had also helped him in the crime.

In her statement to the police, the woman, 25, claimed that she is married and had strained relations with her husband as he used to beat her in an inebriated state. On January 26, she had a fight with her husband following which, she decided to go back to her parents’ house. As she was leaving, the accused and his family members, who live in the neighbourhood, asked her to come and stay with them till the matter is sorted. However, during her stay there, the accused, who is also married, raped her. He also clicked some objectionable pictures of her and threatened to circulate it on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone.

She said the his mother and sisters also tried to convince her to stay mum, saying that he would marry her after divorcing his first wife.

Sub-inspector Jatinder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

The woman added that she had filed her first complaint on February 5, which was marked to the women’s cell for investigation. However, the officials at the women’s cell started favouring the accused, following which she moved another application on February 19, requesting the police chief to mark the inquiry to some other officer.

