Sections
Home / Cities / Man booked for stealing landlord’s ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery in Mohali

Man booked for stealing landlord’s ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery in Mohali

A man was booked for stealing ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery and a mobile phone from his landlord in Sadarpura Colony, Lalru, on Wednesday.The accused has been identified as Dharmedra Giri, a native of...

Updated: May 14, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A man was booked for stealing ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery and a mobile phone from his landlord in Sadarpura Colony, Lalru, on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Dharmedra Giri, a native of Pipra in Bihar.

The complaint, Chanderkala, said the accused was staying on rent at her house for the last year.

She said Giri committed the theft on April 20. Explaining the delay in lodging the complaint, she said the accused had assured he would return the stolen items, when they had spoken over the phone.



But, when he failed to do so and switched off his phone, she lodged the complaint. Police have booked Giri for theft at Lalru police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Man booked for stealing landlord’s ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery in Mohali
May 14, 2020 00:30 IST
Bihar reports 7th Covid-19 death; 2 nurses among 4 who test positive in Patna
May 14, 2020 00:29 IST
50% Covid-19 patients admitted to Chandigarh’s PGIMER in 13-39 age group
May 14, 2020 00:30 IST
Five staffers of Ludhiana tyre factory that reopened after relaxations found positive
May 14, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.