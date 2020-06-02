Sections
Home / Cities / Man booked for threatening teen with acid attack

Man booked for threatening teen with acid attack

A man was booked by Pune police for threatening an 18-year-old woman with an acid attack for not answering his phone calls.A complaint was lodged by the girl at Chaturshringi police station on...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man was booked by Pune police for threatening an 18-year-old woman with an acid attack for not answering his phone calls.

A complaint was lodged by the girl at Chaturshringi police station on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Akshay Pawar suspected to be around 25-years old.

“He slapped her 2-3 times and warned her against ignoring his calls. The girl was scared and approached the police yesterday. We are on a lookout for him,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Rakesh Sarde of Chaturshringi police station who is investigating the case.



According to the complaint, the man approached her in a rickshaw while she was walking and stopped her. He then allegedly slapped her and threatened her with an acid attack if she didn’t answer his calls.

“One of the complainant’s friends knew him. She said he had been following and calling her for the past few months but she had not complained earlier,” said PSI Sarde.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chaturshringi police station against the man.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

150 Covid patients shifted from BKC
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Delhi govt decision on sealing of borders holds weight:Khattar
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive for coronavirus
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Ludhiana MC panel to reimpose 2014 CLU, EDC rates
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.