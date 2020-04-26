Man booked in Ambala for spreading fake rumour about death of Covid-19 patient on Facebook

The Ambala police have booked a man for spreading fake rumours about the death of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient, through a Facebook post, on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Yashpal Khabrilal, who later deleted the post, police said. A 42-year-old man from Tharwa Majri village, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease, was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 23 from civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where he tested positive.

The complainant, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep said, “The accused, who claimed to be a media person, wrote in his Facebook post that the man from Tharwa Majri village died at PGIMER during treatment. Although the patient is sick, he is still alive and dialysis has been performed.” Superintendent of police, Abhishek Jorwal said, “We have also received a video where the accused can be seen talking about the death of the patient. A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter.”

Khabrilal has been booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 505 (1) (b) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act at Ambala Sadar police station.