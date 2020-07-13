Sections
Home / Cities / Man celebrates birthday on street in Ludhiana’s containment zone; held for lockdown violation

Man celebrates birthday on street in Ludhiana’s containment zone; held for lockdown violation

When police reached the spot, they found that the persons were not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A man was arrested from Isa Nagri in Ludhiana for allegedly violating the lockdown order and social distancing norms by celebrating his birthday with his 20 friends on a street in the area, police said on Monday.

Division Number 3 police have registered an FIR against Akash Soni, a resident of New Hargobind Nagar. Isa Nagri has been declared a containment zone due to an outspread of coronavirus in the area.

The attendees were identified as Raja Oberoi, Rokin, Mandeep, all residents of Khud Mohalla, Sammy of Sector 32, Chandigarh, Laddi of Samrala road, Sahil Bajwa and Vishu of Division Number 3 Chowk, while 12 are yet to be identified.

ASI Sikandar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police received information that some people had gathered at Isa Nagri Chowk and were cutting a cake on a street. When police reached the spot, they found that the persons were not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms.



A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act has been registered against the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

One in three South Korean Covid-19 patients showed improvement with remdesivir: Officials
Jul 14, 2020 00:39 IST
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Jul 14, 2020 00:35 IST
Two men snatch bike, threaten cops at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 10
Jul 14, 2020 00:34 IST
Trials end successfully, but PGIMER to continue taking plasma donations
Jul 14, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.