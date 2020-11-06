Sections
Man charred to death as car catches fire in Panchkula

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire was on the move when the flames erupted, trapping the driver inside.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 19:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

An unidentified man was burnt to death after a car caught fire near Mauli village on Panchkula-Barwala highway on Thursday night.

Police said the flames erupted suddenly while the Maruti Swift DZire was on the move, jamming its doors and killing the driver. The vehicle continued to move as it caught fire until it hit a road divider.

The car was completed ravaged and its registration number was also damaged, making it difficult to ascertain its owner. Police have also not been able to establish how the fire broke out. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to douse the flames.

The body was moved to the Panchkula civil hospital’s mortuary for identification. Police are working to trace the car owner.

