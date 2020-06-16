Sections
Home / Cities / Man cheats over 2,500 women of ₹7.74 lakh, held

Man cheats over 2,500 women of ₹7.74 lakh, held

Manor police on Monday arrested a man for cheating 2,580 widows in Palghar taluka of ₹7.74 lakh. The accused Rahul Vadu, 25, from Kurje Dagdipada, promised them ₹40,000 each to...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:28 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Manor police on Monday arrested a man for cheating 2,580 widows in Palghar taluka of ₹7.74 lakh. The accused Rahul Vadu, 25, from Kurje Dagdipada, promised them ₹40,000 each to start small businesses. Vadu would tell the women that he worked for a reputed charitable organisation, and asked them to pay ₹300 as ‘application fee’. The accused worked as a housekeeper in a city-based hospital.

Vadu had quit the job in October 2019 and decided to cheat the widows, said assistant inspector Pratap Darade of Manor police station. He formed a 11- member team who fanned in the hamlets to lure victims.

Vadu would tell the women to make a ₹300 demand draft as ‘application fee’ and in return they would get ₹40,000 as startup funds to start small businesses. He put up banners of the organisation all over Jawhar, Vikramgadh and other areas to win confidence of the victims, said Darade. He would also assure that the organisation will also construct roads, provide electricity, drinking water and would show slides of the projects undertaken, said Darade.

One of the victim, Rajshri Tandel complained to police as Vadu did not return her Aadhar card, bank passbook, her husband’s death certificate, ration card and other documents.



“We have arrested Vadu and booked him for cheating and impersonation and other allied sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said Darade.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HT Salutes: Caterer in Mumbai distributes 2,000 meals daily to the needy
Jun 16, 2020 01:29 IST
Change in colour of Lonar lake: HC issues directions to authorities
Jun 16, 2020 01:19 IST
‘Good Samaritan’, accomplice rape 14-year-old in public park in Ludhiana, booked
Jun 16, 2020 01:05 IST
School fee issue: Punjab and Haryana HC defers hearing till Friday
Jun 16, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.