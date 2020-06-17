Sections
Home / Cities / Man collapses on footpath in Navi Mumbai, dies

Man collapses on footpath in Navi Mumbai, dies

An unidentified man in his mid-fifties died after collapsing on the footpath in front of a bank near Nerul railway station on Tuesday afternoon.Some locals called the police,...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:41 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

An unidentified man in his mid-fifties died after collapsing on the footpath in front of a bank near Nerul railway station on Tuesday afternoon.

Some locals called the police, following which he was rushed to a civic hospital in Vashi, where he was declared dead. The police are awaiting his post-mortem report to establish the cause of death.

The man was wearing a grey T-shirt and beige trousers, said the police. No identification documents were found from him. “We are trying to trace his relatives. So far, it is unclear if he suffered from any disease. It will only be clear after the autopsy report,” said Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector at Nerul police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congress workers protest against BJP in Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Man collapses on footpath in Navi Mumbai, dies
Jun 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Robbery in Ludhiana’s Heera Nagar: Police find no women in CCTVs as described by victim
Jun 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Five-year-old boy burnt alive in Kharar village fire
Jun 17, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.