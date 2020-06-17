Man collapses on footpath in Navi Mumbai, dies

An unidentified man in his mid-fifties died after collapsing on the footpath in front of a bank near Nerul railway station on Tuesday afternoon.

Some locals called the police, following which he was rushed to a civic hospital in Vashi, where he was declared dead. The police are awaiting his post-mortem report to establish the cause of death.

The man was wearing a grey T-shirt and beige trousers, said the police. No identification documents were found from him. “We are trying to trace his relatives. So far, it is unclear if he suffered from any disease. It will only be clear after the autopsy report,” said Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector at Nerul police station.