Man complains against civic staff over misleading Covid test report

A 37-year-old man from Kalyan, who got tested for Covid-19 using a rapid antigen kit at a civic hospital in Kalyan (East) on August 11, complained that he was told he tested positive and was asked to go to a quarantine centre, but the test result was not provided to him. A week later, when he got the hardcopy of the report from the hospital, it showed he was negative for the infection.

Rupesh Dwivedi has written to Kalyan Dombivli municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi citing that civic staff at Geeta Harkisandas Dalal Hospital had said that he tested positive for Covid around 45 minutes after the test and asked him to be ready to move to Tata Amantra quarantine centre.

Dwivedi, a banker by profession, had decided to get tested on his own in a bid to keep his mother, who underwent a bypass surgery earlier this month, safe.

“When I asked them to show me the hardcopy of the test result, they did not show it and kept insisting that I get quarantined at the institution. In fact, even before the tested me, they had asked me to go home and pack so that I could be shifted to a quarantine centre, which was shocking,” Dwivedi said.

The next day, Dwivedi got RT-PCR, which is more accurate than rapid antigen test, and some other tests at Metropolis Lab in Kalyan (West) and the report came negative. “I did not go to the quarantine centre as they did not give me the test report. Considering that my antigen test was positive as reported by KDMC, I continued with extra precaution and got several tests done, all of which came negative,” said Dwivedi.

After repeated request and follow ups, the hospital gave him the hard copy of the test report on August 17 which showed he was negative, he claimed.

“I have spent ₹14,000 for the tests and the mental stress was unbearable. I couldn’t even meet my mother. Later when I complained, one KDMC official claimed that they hadn’t told me that my report was positive. I want the civic body to look into the matter and take action,” added Dwivedi.

Civic chief Vijay Suryavanshi did not respond when asked about the complaint.

However, KDMC epidemic officer Pratibha Panpatil said, “The person tested negative in antigen test. But since he had symptoms, we had asked him to go to a quarantine centre where he would get RT-PCR test done for free. If a patient tests negative in antigen testing but has symptoms, we ask them to get RT-PCR test done. The patient took the message wrong and refused to go to the centre.”

“Whatever tests he carried out was his choice. We did not ask him to get the tests done at a private lab. The only mistake my staff did was not providing the report on time to the patient which led to miscommunication. For this I have warned the staff,” added Patil.