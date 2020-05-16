Man confesses to raping 21-year-old daughter: Police

Sections
A marketing executive at a kitchen appliance company in Panchkula, the 49-year-old man used to force himself on his daughter mostly in an inebriated state, when other family members were asleep

Updated: May 16, 2020 20:48 IST

By Vivek Gupta, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The accused, who has three daughters and two sons, has been sent to judicial custody. (HT Photo)

The 49-year-old man, arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his 21-year-old daughter, has confessed to the crime, the police said on Saturday.

The matter had come to light after the victim delivered a stillborn baby at the civil hospital in Sector 6.

“The accused confessed in his statement to the police that he used to force himself on his daughter mostly in an inebriated state. It was mostly in night hours when other family members were asleep,” said inspector Neha Chauhan, SHO, women police station, Sector 5.

The SHO said as per the victim, the accused had been sexually abusing her for the past one year. But, she could not tell anyone due to fear. Even her mother claimed no knowledge of the sexual exploitation, the inspector said, despite her daughter’s 36-week pregnancy and being present at the hospital when she delivered the stillborn baby. When questioned, the mother only said that she assumed her daughter had menstruation problems.



A police official said although the victim appeared mentally fine, she seemed to be gullible and mostly remained indoors. They will talk to again once she is feeling better.

The family lives in Abhaypur, Sector 19. The accused, who has two more daughters and as many sons, is a marketing executive at a kitchen appliance company.

The SHO said he was sent to judicial remand for 14 days. Further investigation is underway.

