Sections
Home / Cities / Man, cousin sister die after consuming poisonous substance in Rohtak

Man, cousin sister die after consuming poisonous substance in Rohtak

The victims were in their early 20’s.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A brother and his cousin sister on Thursday died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance at a hotel here, police said.

The victims were in their early 20’s. The man belonged to a village in Panipat and the girl is a resident of a village in Rohtak.

Hotel owner Amit Kumar said a man and a woman in their early 20’s had visited the hotel at around 5.30 pm on Thursday evening. “They stayed inside a room for an hour. When they came out of their room, we suspected that they might have consumed some poisonous substance as their health had deteriorated. We rushed them to a civil hospital here and informed the police. Later, they were shifted to Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where they succumbed during treatment,” the hotel owner said.

He said the duo had made phone calls to their family members from a hotel servant’s mobile phone. “We had narrated the entire incident to their family when the duo’s health deteriorated,” Amit said.



A police spokesman said the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc and the postmortem was conducted at the PGIMS. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jind man held for killing his 5 kids in last 2 years: Police
Jul 24, 2020 17:37 IST
Haryana govt cannot continue subsidy on cotton crop insurance premium: Khattar
Jul 24, 2020 17:36 IST
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
Jul 24, 2020 17:34 IST
Man, cousin sister die after consuming poisonous substance in Rohtak
Jul 24, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.