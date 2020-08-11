Sections
Home / Cities / Man dials 100, threatens to harm PM Modi

Man dials 100, threatens to harm PM Modi

Noida: On alert ahead of Independence Day, the Noida Police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly called up the emergency helpline number 100 and threatened to...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: On alert ahead of Independence Day, the Noida Police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly called up the emergency helpline number 100 and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The suspect, Harbhajan Singh, lived in a rented accommodation in Noida Sector 66 and hails from Haryana.

Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said,“He had also threatened to create ruckus in the city. The Phase-3 police station swung into action and put his mobile on surveillance. In the evening he was traced and arrested from Mamura.”

Police said that the suspect appeared to be a drug addict. Upon questioning he is learnt to have said that he used to work at a call centre till he lost his job a few months ago. “He also had a failed relationship and he was depressed,” said police.



He was sent for a medical examination and reports revealed he was under influence of alcohol. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi pulls up Kirloskar’s promoters for fraud
Aug 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Factory output shrinks sharply  in  June  to  16.6%
Aug 12, 2020 04:44 IST
Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘meanest’ and ‘most horrible’ US senator
Aug 12, 2020 04:25 IST
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Aug 12, 2020 04:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.