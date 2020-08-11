Man dials 100, threatens to harm PM Modi

Noida: On alert ahead of Independence Day, the Noida Police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly called up the emergency helpline number 100 and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The suspect, Harbhajan Singh, lived in a rented accommodation in Noida Sector 66 and hails from Haryana.

Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said,“He had also threatened to create ruckus in the city. The Phase-3 police station swung into action and put his mobile on surveillance. In the evening he was traced and arrested from Mamura.”

Police said that the suspect appeared to be a drug addict. Upon questioning he is learnt to have said that he used to work at a call centre till he lost his job a few months ago. “He also had a failed relationship and he was depressed,” said police.

He was sent for a medical examination and reports revealed he was under influence of alcohol. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.