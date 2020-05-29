Sections
Man dies as scooter skids on Kalka-Zirakpur highway

Man dies as scooter skids on Kalka-Zirakpur highway

Police found a kite string on the spot, which could have caused him to lose his balance

Updated: May 29, 2020 04:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A 56-year-old man died after his scooter slipped on the Kalka-Zirakpur Highway, near Peer Mazaar, on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Mahinder Pal Kukreja, resident of Gulmohar City, Dera Bassi.

“We got a call late at night. When we reached the spot, we found a scooter on the road with its rider lying next to it with a head injury. We found a kite string on the spot, which could have caused him to lose his balance,” said a police official. The body was sent for autopsy.

