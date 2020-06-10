Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Cities / Man dies of Covid-19 in Bareilly, days after escaping from Ghaziabad hospital

Man dies of Covid-19 in Bareilly, days after escaping from Ghaziabad hospital

The victim used to live in Delhi and work as a tailor, officials said, adding that he had fled a Ghaziabad hospital and reached his sister’s place two days ago.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 15:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Badaun Uttar Pradesh

The man, about 45 years of age, died at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

A man has died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection in Bareilly, days after escaping from a Ghaziabad hospital where he was initially admitted, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim used to live in Delhi and work as a tailor, they said, adding that he had fled a Ghaziabad hospital and reached his sister’s place here two days ago.

“The man, about 45 years of age, died at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday. He was admitted there two days ago,” Chief Medical Officer Yashpal Singh said.

An FIR had been lodged against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act and he was sent to Bareilly for treatment, the CMO said.



He said two patients have died of Covid-19 in Badaun so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus triggered century’s worst global recession without a second wave
Jun 10, 2020 16:07 IST
Bihar man wills half his property to 2 elephants who saved his life, story wins Twitter
Jun 10, 2020 16:05 IST
India haven’t produced a better captain than him: Akhtar on legend
Jun 10, 2020 16:06 IST
Jharkhand’s first round of mapping shows 70% of migrant workers are skilled
Jun 10, 2020 16:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.