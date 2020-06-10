Man dies of Covid-19 in Bareilly, days after escaping from Ghaziabad hospital

The man, about 45 years of age, died at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

A man has died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection in Bareilly, days after escaping from a Ghaziabad hospital where he was initially admitted, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim used to live in Delhi and work as a tailor, they said, adding that he had fled a Ghaziabad hospital and reached his sister’s place here two days ago.

“The man, about 45 years of age, died at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday. He was admitted there two days ago,” Chief Medical Officer Yashpal Singh said.

An FIR had been lodged against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act and he was sent to Bareilly for treatment, the CMO said.

He said two patients have died of Covid-19 in Badaun so far.