Man dies of suspected overdose, 2 friends booked

A 35-year-old man died of suspected drug overdose in Bhajeri village of Kharar following which his family members lodged a complaint against two of his friends -- Babloo and Guggu. The deceased was identified as Gurdarshan Singh, 35. His wife and five-year-old daughter stay in Australia. Neighbours had taken Gurdarshan to the hospital on Sunday after finding him in an unconscious state but he was declared brought dead. His brother, Gurpreet Singh, who stays in Ambala, said the accused had administered drugs to Gurdarshan and then beaten him to death. He alleged that injury marks were found on Gurdarshan’s legs, which seemed to suggest that he was dragged around on the road. The two accused, however, told the police that they had only dropped him home after finding him in a highly drugged state. The case has been registered under Section 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.