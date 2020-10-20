Man driving under influence injures couple, held

Sections
Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:17 IST

By HT Chandigarh,

A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving two persons injured in an accident near Chandimandir light point, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar of Chandikotla village in Panchkula.

Police had on October 18 registered a case on the complaint of victim Kanta Sharma of Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh.

She said that on October 17, she, along with her husband Sushil Sharma and son Sidharath, was on her way to Parwanoo from Chandigarh in their Maruti Alto car being driven by her husband. They had left for Parwanoo at 8pm. Kanta said she was sitting in the rear and they were waiting at the Chandimandir light point for signal to turn green then a car coming from behind hit their vehicle. Such was the force of the collision that their car was pushed to the other side of the road, the complainant said.

She alleged that accused was reeking of alcohol. She and her husband were shifted to the Panchkula civil hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The FIR has been registered under sections 279,337, and 427 of the IPC and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

