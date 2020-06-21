Sections
Man duped of Rs 1.11 lakh in KYC online scam

PUNE A 61-year-old man was duped of Rs 1,11,138 after he called a phone number mentioned in an SMS he received on his mobile phone, on Saturday, according to police.In a similar...

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE A 61-year-old man was duped of Rs 1,11,138 after he called a phone number mentioned in an SMS he received on his mobile phone, on Saturday, according to police.

In a similar incident, another person was duped of Rs 1,96,393, on Friday.

The SMS warned the complainants of expiration of know-your-customer (KYC) sections of their e-wallet. The SMS provided them with a phone number on which they could call to extend their KYC.

Once the complainants called the number, the callers tricked them into making a transaction of Rs 1 and told the complainants that the transactions had failed due to expired KYC.



Subsequently, the callers tricked the two into sharing their details of multiple bank accounts owned by the complainants.

“The person on the call extracted money from three bank accounts of the complainant (in the case which was reported on Saturday),” said police inspector (crime) MR Khokale, Bibwewadi police station, who is investigating the cases.

The accused made the complainants install an application called ‘Quick Support app’ after which money was transferred from their accounts without their knowledge.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at Bibwewadi police station.

