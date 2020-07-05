Sections
Home / Cities / Man fires at SPO in Manesar, flees

Man fires at SPO in Manesar, flees

Gurugram A 38-year-old special police officer (SPO) suffered severe injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a group of men armed with sticks in Manesar, said police on Sunday....

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram A 38-year-old special police officer (SPO) suffered severe injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a group of men armed with sticks in Manesar, said police on Sunday. One of the suspects also fired at least four gunshots at the police official during the alleged assault, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30pm on July 1 when the SPO, Praveen Kumar, who is posted at MG Road police post, had gone to a private hospital to purchase some medicines and was returning in his car with a friend.

The police said they had reached near Sector 1 in Manesar when another car overtook them and blocked their path.

In his police complaint, Kumar said that one of the suspects alighted from the car and hurled abuses at him. “He appeared to be inebriated and had a gun. He asked us why we were driving around. When I tried to reason with him, he suddenly fired at me which went over my head. Then a group of men, carrying sticks, arrived and started assaulting me. The main accused also fired gunshots at a passing vehicle,” said Kumar.



The police said the suspects threatened the victim and his friend and escaped from the spot. Kumar was rushed to civil hospital and later referred to a private hospital for treatment. His statement could only be recorded on Saturday, following which an FIR was registered.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The SPO had been on leave for some weeks on grounds of his ill health. He suffered a fracture in the leg. Four suspects have been identified and police are conducting raids to nab them. Probe has revealed that the main suspect, who fired gunshots, was attacked a few days ago over some personal enmity and he assumed that Kumar was involved in that incident and was making rounds of his house.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Manesar police station, said the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heavy Saurashtra rains: Van swept away, man feared drowned
Jul 06, 2020 00:58 IST
Man killed as car rams into tree in Thane
Jul 06, 2020 00:54 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden fight for primacy on social media platforms
Jul 06, 2020 00:36 IST
Kanye West eyes US Presidency. Here’s why he may not be serious
Jul 06, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.