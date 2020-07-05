Man fires at SPO in Manesar, flees

Gurugram A 38-year-old special police officer (SPO) suffered severe injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a group of men armed with sticks in Manesar, said police on Sunday. One of the suspects also fired at least four gunshots at the police official during the alleged assault, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30pm on July 1 when the SPO, Praveen Kumar, who is posted at MG Road police post, had gone to a private hospital to purchase some medicines and was returning in his car with a friend.

The police said they had reached near Sector 1 in Manesar when another car overtook them and blocked their path.

In his police complaint, Kumar said that one of the suspects alighted from the car and hurled abuses at him. “He appeared to be inebriated and had a gun. He asked us why we were driving around. When I tried to reason with him, he suddenly fired at me which went over my head. Then a group of men, carrying sticks, arrived and started assaulting me. The main accused also fired gunshots at a passing vehicle,” said Kumar.

The police said the suspects threatened the victim and his friend and escaped from the spot. Kumar was rushed to civil hospital and later referred to a private hospital for treatment. His statement could only be recorded on Saturday, following which an FIR was registered.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The SPO had been on leave for some weeks on grounds of his ill health. He suffered a fracture in the leg. Four suspects have been identified and police are conducting raids to nab them. Probe has revealed that the main suspect, who fired gunshots, was attacked a few days ago over some personal enmity and he assumed that Kumar was involved in that incident and was making rounds of his house.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Manesar police station, said the police.