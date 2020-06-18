Man found dead in car a day after taking test for Covid-19

Sections
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

A 38-year-old man was found dead inside his car in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Thursday afternoon, a day after he was tested for Covid-19, the police said.

Deepak Purohit, deputy commissioner of police (West), said the man’s test result was awaited. He lived in Moti Nagar, close to where he was found dead around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

The DCP said when the police reached the spot, they found him dead in his car that was locked from the inside and the air-conditioning was turned on.



The man was also found to have vomited on himself inside the vehicle.

“At this moment, we feel he either died of Covid-19 or cardiac arrest,” said a senior police officer.

Simultaneously, the point are also probing the possibility of foul play as well as suicide. “We’ll know more once we receive the autopsy report,” the officer said.

