Sections
Home / Cities / Man found dead in Chandimandir

Man found dead in Chandimandir

Police launch murder probe on the complaint of a watchman who spotted the body

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The local police have launched a murder probe after the body of an unidentified man was found in a pit near Eco City company in Chandimandir on Thursday.

Rajpal, 59, who is a watchman at the firm, said he spotted the man lying dead around 1.45pm. He told the police that the deceased was wearing a shirt with white and pink stripes and grey trousers. There was white cloth (parna) around his neck, that may have been used to strangle him to death, he said. On his complaint, a case of murder was registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With composure, determination, 97-year-old from Agra beats Covid-19
Jun 13, 2020 01:55 IST
Kurukshetra woman poisons husband, daughter to death
Jun 13, 2020 01:53 IST
Jhajjar teen ‘abducted’ in broad daylight, FIR registered
Jun 13, 2020 01:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.