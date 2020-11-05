Man found dead in Hadapsar
PUNE: A man was found bludgeoned to death in an open field in Hadapsar on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Datta Sahebrao Kamble, a resident of Malwadi area of...
PUNE: A man was found bludgeoned to death in an open field in Hadapsar on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Datta Sahebrao Kamble, a resident of Malwadi area of Pune.
The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to Sassoon General Hospital.
The police suspect the man to have been hit in the head with a stone. The police are awaiting the doctor’s report to determine the exact cause of death.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.