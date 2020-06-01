Man, four others, held for murder of live-in partner’s brother in Pune

PUNE: A minor boy was among five persons held by Pune police crime branch for the murder of a man in Vishrantwadi area of Pune early Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Akshay Suresh Gagodekar, 24, a resident of Gokulnagar area in Dhanori, Pune.

The accused were identified as Indrajit Gulab Gaikwad, 23; Nilesh alias Akash Vishwanath Shigwan, 24, both residents of Gokulnagar in Dhanori; Vijay Kaluram Fund, 25, a resident of Khadki; Kunal Balu Chavan, 22, a resident of Bhopkel in Vishrantwadi, and a 17-year-old boy.

“The deceased’s sister used to live with Indrajit for the past three years. Few days ago, they had gotten into a fight over Indrajit mistreating Akshay’s sister. Indrajit was sitting with his friends on an open ground when they saw Akshay and attacked him,” said police inspector Anjum Bagwan of Unit 4 crime branch who made the arrest. Police sub-inspector Vijay Zanjaad of Unit 4 of crime branch led the team that arrested the five men.

The accused and deceased were sitting in an open ground in Gokulnagar around 1 am when the incident happened.

While Indrajit and Akash alias Nilesh allegedly smashed Akshay’s head with stones, the others hit him with sticks, according to the complaint in the matter. A person, who tried to save Akshay was also injured in the case, alerted Akshay’s mother about the incident.

A complaint was lodged by the deceased’s mother Mathura Suresh Gagodekar, 45.

All five were found hiding at a cemetery near Holkar bridge in Khadki around 7am on Monday, according to crime branch officials. They were handed over to officials of Vishrantwadi police station who will investigate the case further.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against them at Vishrantwadi police station. Police inspector (crime) Ravindra Kadam is investigating the case.