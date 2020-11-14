Sections
Man, friend booked for alleged porn clip of ‘wife’ in Pune

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A man and his friend were arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police on Thursday for spreading a pornographic video and claiming that the woman in the video is his wife. The man was identified as Vishal Gorakh Jatade (28) and Shadhank Subhash Sannak (32) both residents of Ekta Colony in Wakad, according to the police. A complaint was lodged by the wife of Jatade. Sannak got the video and sent it to Jatade’s relatives while Jatade told them that the woman in the video is his wife. Sannak sent the video to the complainant woman’s brother and Jatade told him that the woman in the video is his wife. The woman told the police that Jatade used to abuse her suspecting her of having an extra marital affair, according to the police. A case under IPC and Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered at Wakad police station against the two.

