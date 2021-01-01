Sections
Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor stepdaughter in Palghar

Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor stepdaughter in Palghar

A Palghar court has sentenced a 43-year-old fisherman from Talasari to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine for repeatedly raping his then 16-year-old stepdaughter...

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:24 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The survivor had lodged a complaint with Talasari police station in August 2017, alleging that her stepfather sexually assaulted her for around a year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Palghar court has sentenced a 43-year-old fisherman from Talasari to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine for repeatedly raping his then 16-year-old stepdaughter in August 2017.

The convict was the stepfather of the victim from his third marriage. The survivor lived with her mother, two siblings and the accused in a village in Talasari, said Sunil Sawant, public prosecutor.

The survivor had lodged a complaint with Talasari police station in August 2017, alleging that her stepfather sexually assaulted her for around a year, and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone. He was arrested for rape under section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He has been lodged in Thane jail since the last three years as he was denied bail.

“The medical tests conducted on the survivor had confirmed the rape. We had examined six witnesses in the case, and the convict was found guilty by the court,” said Sawant.

