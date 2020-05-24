Sections
Home / Cities / Man held for assaulting cop patrolling in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

Man held for assaulting cop patrolling in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

The constable was stopping the man from venturing out of the colony on his bike

Updated: May 24, 2020 02:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In the third such incident, the UT police on Friday arrested a resident of Bapu Dham Colony for assaulting a cop deployed in the area.

The police said constable Sansar was patrolling the area when a resident on a two-wheeler tried to go outside the sealed Colony. “Sanjay Mishra of Phase 2, Bapu Dham Colony, was on a bike when he was stopped by the police. Instead of adhering to the prohibitory orders, he manhandled the cop on duty,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duties) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Mishra.

Five days ago, head constable Gurdev Singh posted with a patrolling party was targeted by a mob protesting the stay-at-home orders in Dhanas, another containment zone. On May 11, constable Anil Kumar was pelted with stones as he tried to stop a few men from leaving the sealed zone.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ivanka Trump under fire for tweet on migrants
May 24, 2020 02:30 IST
Gang duping people with fake petrol pump dealerships busted in Mohali, five arrested
May 24, 2020 02:22 IST
Man held for assaulting cop patrolling in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony
May 24, 2020 02:19 IST
Days after cyclone hit state, Kolkata residents recount devastation, horror
May 24, 2020 02:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.