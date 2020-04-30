Man held for assaulting medical staff in Palghar hospital

The Wada police on Wednesday arrested a man for assaulting and abusing the medical staff of a government hospital.

Police have also charged the mother of the accused in the same case, though she has not been arrested yet.

Mohan Badade, 28, a resident of Alman village in Wada was admitted to the government hospital at Wada and he went into a comatose condition.

The doctors told the accused Ganesh,30, his brother, to register for a case paper and in the melee, the accused started to assault and abuse the medical staff including medical superintendent Dr Atul Shiral. The mother of the accused, Yashoda, 60, also intervened and joined the fracas.

A complaint was registered against Ganesh and his mother Yashoda under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332, 323 (assault) of the IPC and also under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, said a Wada police officer.

Ganesh is remanded in police custody by the Wada court while Yashoda is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, the entire medical staff of the hospital, including doctors and nurses wore black badges on their arms, to protest the assault.