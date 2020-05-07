Sections
Home / Cities / Man held for blackmailing former girlfriend

Man held for blackmailing former girlfriend

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for blackmailing his former girlfriend in Thane.The 29-year-old woman had filed a case alleging that an unknown caller had been demanding ₹1 lakh...

Updated: May 07, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for blackmailing his former girlfriend in Thane.

The 29-year-old woman had filed a case alleging that an unknown caller had been demanding ₹1 lakh otherwise he will make public her private photos with her former boyfriend.

According to anti-extortion cell officers, the arrested man, Parmesh Bhairy, is a resident of Bhiwandi. He befriended a man from Pakistan through social media. He gave him the idea to blackmail his former girlfriend.

Senior police inspector of anti-extortion cell R Kothmire said, “We checked the phone number from where the woman was getting calls and learnt that the number was in touch with her former boyfriend. While questioning him, he confessed to the crime. We arrested him and recovered the pen drive where he had stored the photos.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump
May 07, 2020 01:43 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

Rajeev Khandelwal adds a new feather in his hat
May 07, 2020 01:47 IST
Four special trains for migrants from Ludhiana on May 7
May 07, 2020 01:45 IST
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump
May 07, 2020 01:43 IST
Twitter tackles 5G Covid-19 conspiracy in the UK with warning prompt
May 07, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.