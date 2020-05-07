Man held for blackmailing former girlfriend

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for blackmailing his former girlfriend in Thane.

The 29-year-old woman had filed a case alleging that an unknown caller had been demanding ₹1 lakh otherwise he will make public her private photos with her former boyfriend.

According to anti-extortion cell officers, the arrested man, Parmesh Bhairy, is a resident of Bhiwandi. He befriended a man from Pakistan through social media. He gave him the idea to blackmail his former girlfriend.

Senior police inspector of anti-extortion cell R Kothmire said, “We checked the phone number from where the woman was getting calls and learnt that the number was in touch with her former boyfriend. While questioning him, he confessed to the crime. We arrested him and recovered the pen drive where he had stored the photos.”