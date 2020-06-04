Sections
Man held for killing minor daughter in Poonch

On the orders of the district magistrate, the girl’s body was exhumed from the grave for conducting postmortem.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:27 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 14-year-old daughter in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Kulsoom Begum.

Poonch senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “The accused Riaz Ahmed Mir of Dhara Mandi village has confessed his crime. People living in the area suspect that he had killed his wife and a son too.”

“As per initial investigation, the accused suspected his daughter’s character and murdered her on May 29. Since then, he had been telling people that his daughter was missing. However, the police team suspected something fishy. During questioning, the man confessed his crime,” the SSP said.



“On the orders of the district magistrate, the girl’s body was exhumed from the grave for conducting postmortem after which it was handed over to her uncle, he said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered.

